‘Attack of the Bloodsuckers’: Discover how parasites will sink their teeth into summer

OCALA, Fla. — With summer closing in and outdoor activities on the rise, the risk of being attacked by “bloodsuckers” increases for humans.

So, get ready to discover the science behind bloodsucking creatures.

Dive into the world of mosquitos, fleas, ticks, leeches, and other parasites at The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, “Attack of the Bloodsuckers!”

Visitors to the exhibit can explore their characteristics, habitats, the reasons they bite and the role they play in the ecosystem.

Learn how factors like heat and the carbon dioxide in your breath affect their attraction you.

The new exhibit ‘sink its teeth in’ starting Saturday, May 25 and will ‘keep sucking’ through Saturday, Aug.31 at the Discovery Center, located at 701 NE Sanchez Avenue in Ocala.

The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and members of Discovery Center will get early access to the new exhibit starting at 9:30 a.m.

General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four.

For more information, please call 352-401-3900 or CLICK HERE.

