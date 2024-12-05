Avelo Airlines adds another flight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Avelo Airlines is expanding its service with a new destination available from Central Florida.

The Houston-based airline will launch service on April 3 to Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport from Daytona Beach International Airport. The new service comes as Avelo launched service in Daytona last year.

“With four nonstop options, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability to our Volusia County customers,” Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a news release. “These new nonstop routes also make exploring the abundance of experiences Daytona Beach has to offer a seamless journey for visitors.”

