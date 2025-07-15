WATCH: Axiom-4 return marks historic milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Another crew of private astronauts has safely returned to Earth.

The Axiom-4 crew splashed down near San Diego Tuesday morning.

Their journey from the International Space Station back to Earth took 22 hours.

Watch the splashdown video here:

Dragon’s four main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/oGfRfqCymB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025

A SpaceX recovery ship was prepared and waiting near the splashdown site, ensuring a smooth transition for the crew as they emerged from the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Their return marked the end of the mission that began on June 25 when they launched from Kennedy Space Center.

The Axiom-4 mission was notable for being the first human spaceflight to the International Space Station for India, Poland, and Hungary.

