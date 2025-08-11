Back to School & Mental Health: 9 tips to ease school anxiety

ORLANDO, Fla. — The start of the school year is exciting, but for many students (and parents), it can also bring stress, worry, or even fear.

Whether it’s the first day of kindergarten or the transition to middle or high school, back-to-school anxiety is real and completely normal.

To help Central Florida families navigate the emotional side of heading back to class, here are 9 practical tips to support student mental health and make the transition smoother.

1) Acknowledge the Feelings, Don’t Minimize Them

• Let your child know it’s okay to feel nervous or uncertain.

• Use phrases like: “It’s totally normal to feel this way. A lot of people do.”

• Avoid saying “There’s nothing to worry about. Instead, listen and validate.

2) Get Back Into a Routine Early

• Start waking up and going to bed on a school schedule at least a week before school starts.

• Practice morning routines like packing a backpack, eating breakfast, and leaving on time.

• Routines help reduce anxiety by adding structure and predictability.

3) Practice Coping Strategies

• Teach simple tools like deep breathing, counting to 10, or using positive self-talk.

• For younger kids: Make a “calm down kit” with fidget tools, coloring sheets, or comforting notes.

• For older students: Encourage journaling, stretching, or short mindfulness exercises.

4) Connect With School Counselors Early

• Every public school in Central Florida has a guidance counselor or mental health support staff.

• Don’t wait until there’s a crisis; reach out early if your child has anxiety, depression, or social concerns.

• Some schools also have peer mentoring programs or “buddy” systems.

5) Limit Screen Time & Social Media

• Too much screen time, especially doomscrolling or TikTok binges, can increase stress and make it harder to sleep.

• Use “digital wind-down” routines 30–60 minutes before bed.

• Focus on calm, tech-free evenings.

6) Let Kids Make Some Back-to-School Choices

• Allowing students to pick out a new backpack, outfit, or lunchbox can help them feel in control.

• Give them input on snacks, hairstyles, or how they want to decorate their school supplies.

• Small choices can make a big difference in confidence.

7) Don’t Overlook Physical Health

• Ensure kids are eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep (9–11 hours for elementary students, 8–10 for teens).

• Physical well-being has a direct impact on emotional regulation and mood.

• Complete required vaccinations and health forms so there’s one less thing to worry about.

8) Check In, But Don’t Pressure

• Ask open-ended questions like: “What was the best part of your day?” or “Was there anything that felt hard?”

• Avoid turning every conversation into a performance review; just listen.

• Celebrate small wins like making a new friend or remembering their schedule.

9) Remind Them They’re Not Alone

• Let kids know everyone feels nervous sometimes, even teachers and parents.

• Share a time you were nervous at school and how you got through it.

• Encourage them to seek help when needed, and remind them that school staff supports them.

The first few weeks of school are an adjustment for everyone.

By staying connected, offering reassurance, and maintaining consistent routines, families can help students build resilience and even find joy in the journey ahead.

