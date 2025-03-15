Banchero & Wagner leads Magic to comfortable win over Pelicans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 61 points as the Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Thursday night.

“I would just say (we were) ultra-aggressive,” Banchero said. “Everybody was locked in on the defensive side. They have Zion (Williamson), Trey Murphy, (CJ) McCollum – guys that can go off if you let them. So we were trying to be locked in on that end and it led to us getting run-outs, out in transition, jump shots falling. It was just an ultra-aggressive night for both of us.”

The Magic took the lead with 9:24 left in the first quarter and did not relinquish it. It was 68-38 by halftime, with Banchero racking up 24 points and Wagner 20.

The defense held the Pelicans to just 35.9 percent overall shooting in the first half and 44.3 percent for the game.

“A great defensive effort by this group,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I thought the energy, I thought the spirit, (and) togetherness was exactly what we’ve talked about over these last two days. Their ability to lock in defensively to the game plan, doing a great job of tightening up the paint, getting out to shooters on time. Then just their ability to play faster, share the ball, move the ball, attack the basket, and find the open looks.”

The Magic play their next game Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

