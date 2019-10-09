Bank robbery suspect disguised as woman stole Seminole County patrol vehicle, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they got into an altercation with a deputy and stole a patrol vehicle.
Officials said 51-year-old Gumersindo Reyes Jr. was disguised as a woman as he approached a Chase Bank around 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of FL 436 around 2:30 p.m.
Deputies said Reyes passed off a note to the teller demanding money, implying he had a weapon in his backpack. He then left the bank after receiving a small amount of cash.
A chase ensued after the man was confronted by one of the deputies before he was taken into custody.
Officials said Reyes has a criminal history in Puerto Rico on charges of attempted murder and robbery, but hadn't had any significant history in the United States.
READ MORE: Couple arrested, accomplice sought in multi-county bank robbery spree.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}