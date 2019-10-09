Officials: Man accused of robbing banks spanning several counties, girlfriend in custody

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man described as being a violent bank robber and his girlfriend are now in custody following a string of robberies that spanned over several counties, according to federal investigators.
Investigators said the crime spree began in June where they believe John Armstrong Jr., wearing a mask, used a handgun to pistol-whip one of two employees at a 7-Eleven in North Fort Meyers before allegedly stealing money from the register.
Related Headlines
Officials believe on July 31, Armstrong threatened two bank tellers at gunpoint in Punta Gorda. Investigators said he took off with $151,000.
The spree continued in Lee County on August 31, where officers said Armstrong sped away as they tried to apprehend him for the 7-Eleven robbery. Officials said Armstrong crashed his car into another vehicle, killing a passenger inside.
He was able to post bond on September 4.
Investigators said Armstrong came to Orlando with his girlfriend Tanya Legg and carjacked a woman at a 7-Eleven on Forest City Road.
Hours later, officials believe Armstrong went to Championsgate where he and another man attempted to rob a PNC Bank, but fled when an alarm went off.
The FBI said the break in the case came on September 26 when Armstrong and an accomplice allegedly robbed a BB & T bank in Altamonte Springs and reportedly escaped with $22,000. Evidence in the case was enough to arrest Armstrong and Legg at their home in North Fort Meyers.
Armstrong is facing federal bank robbery charges and Legg has been charged as an accessory.
Officials have not released information on the second suspect in two of the robberies.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}