Hoax threat at Orlando high school leads to felony charges for 14-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, authorities arrested a 14-year-old after he allegedly made a false report about an active shooter at University High School in Orlando.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office noted that the large presence at the school meant fewer officers were available for other emergencies. “That call elicited a massive law enforcement response – and those deputies could not be in their areas addressing real crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as an attempt at a joke that had serious consequences for the community. “All because someone thought it would be hilarious to call 911 and make up a story that is every parent and student’s nightmare,” the agency stated.

Authorities highlighted that hoax threats are legally regarded as a crime. In this particular case, the sheriff’s office verified that the incident is classified as a felony.

