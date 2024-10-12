Bath & Body Works to open new Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Bath & Body Works Inc. will open a new location in Orlando.

The Columbus-based retailer (NYSE: BBWI) has leased a space at Casselberry Commons at 1455 Semoran Blvd., Suite 275, in Casselberry. Company spokeswoman Emmy Beach told Orlando Business Journal via email the store will be 3,650 square feet and is projected to open in November.

Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell said in a second-quarter earnings call Aug. 28 that the company is moving more stores to locations outside of malls. The company during the second quarter opened 24 new all-small stores and permanently closed seven in-mall stores in North America.

