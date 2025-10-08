Bear suspected of wreaking havoc, killing animals in Seminole County neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents who live off Tuskawilla Road and Gabriella Lane in Seminole County claim a black bear has killed goats, destroyed beehives and ripped through patio screens.

“I was really sad about it,” said resident Patrick Watts. “I just wish I could’ve seen the last goat, that was Berry, in her last moments and just say goodbye. I’ve had those goats for multiple years, probably 10-plus years.”

Watts said the two goats were attacked and killed within their enclosure on the family’s property. Watts said the bear not only killed his childhood pets but also ripped through the family’s pool screen and nearly busted into the house.

“I was standing at the door with a hunting knife and a flashlight,” Watts said. “I didn’t know what to do. My mom was inside getting the bear spray.”

Grant Maloy lives down the road and has also seen the bear. He said it dug into his dumpster and ripped through his green house.

“I thought it was a horse or pony that got loose,” Maloy said. “It was so big. Then it turned around, I saw a big butt sticking out at me, and it was walking away with all those claws.”

Maloy has lived in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Gabriella Lane for 50 years.

“This is unusual for the area,” Maloy said. “I’ve never seen a bear here, but they’re here now.

Watts and his family fear overdevelopment drove the bear to their neighborhood. They said they think it’s caused their environments to overlap more than it should.

“I get up for school early it’s still dark out,” Watts said. “What if the bear is right there when I walk out to go to school? It’s really scary to think about.”

FWC recommends preventing conflicts with black bears with the following tips:

Protect livestock, gardens, beehives and compost with electric fencing. More information about livestock and bears, as well as deterrents people can use can also be found here.

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before. If not stored in a secured building, modify your existing garbage can to make it more bear-resistant or use a bear-resistant container. Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.

Remove bird feeders where bears are present or hang them at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet away from trees or structures.

Feed pets indoors. If feeding pets outdoors, only put food outside for short time periods and bring in leftover food and dishes after each feeding.

Dogs can trigger defensive behaviors from bears, including female bears with cubs. To avoid an encounter between a bear and your dog, bang on your door and flip your house lights on and off to give the bear and other wildlife time to leave the area before letting your dog out. If you do not have a fenced yard, walk your dog on a short non-retractable leash when taking them outside.

Clean and store grills. Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use. If mobile, store them in a secure shed or garage.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and bushes and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

