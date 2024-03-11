Beautiful weather expected this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have nice weather for the week.

Our area will see partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on Monday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 74 degrees on Monday afternoon.

We are forecast to gradually warm up each day this week as we all get used to the time change from over the weekend.

Our highs should be in the upper 80s by the weekend.

Rain chances will also remain low for the week.

We will have around a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 20% chance of rain on Thursday.

Our next best chance of seeing rain and scattered storms will be next Monday.

