Beloved Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 partner ‘Junny’ passes away after long battle with cancer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

The sheriff’s office posted a tribute to “Junny” on social media.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Junny died on Tuesday after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was with the sheriff’s office since 2014, helping them find missing children and seniors.

In 2018, he became Sheriff Ivey’s partner and a mascot for the agency.

“Rest easy Bud Bud, you will always be in my heart,” Ivey said online.

The sheriff said arrangements are being made for the community to honor him.

