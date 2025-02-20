Beneficial rainfall followed by temperature drop and cooler weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our next winter storm system is moving in right now. It will bring some beneficial rainfall through early evening, followed by a 15-20 degree temperature drop.

Rainfall is expected to clear by evening, and temperatures will drop significantly overnight, leading to cooler conditions through the weekend.

Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s and 60s, with a rebound expected by the weekend.

Friday morning, we’ll have near-freezing morning temperatures in Marion County.

Rain chances will remain low until Sunday and Monday, with a slight increase in rain potential next week. Temperatures are expected to return to normal ranges by next week.

