Bethune-Cookman University announces ‘BCU Futures’ with eight new degree programs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is set to launch ‘BCU Futures’ in Spring 2026, introducing eight innovative degree programs designed to prepare students for emerging industries and technologies.

The initiative will break new ground in HBCU education by offering undergraduate majors in fields such as Actuarial Science, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Esports and Gaming Administration, Healthcare Administration, and Supply Chain Management. Additionally, a new Healthcare Administration track will be introduced in the university’s MBA program to equip future leaders with the skills needed to transform healthcare delivery.

“We’re not just responding to the future – we’re actively creating it,” said Dr. Albert Mosley, President of Bethune-Cookman University. “Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was a visionary innovator who understood that education must evolve to serve each generation’s needs. ‘BCU Futures’ honors that legacy by positioning our Wildcats as pioneers and changemakers in the industries shaping tomorrow.”

As workforce demands continue to evolve, ‘BCU Futures’ reflects the university’s commitment to aligning academic offerings with the needs of employers while providing students with a direct pathway from the classroom to high-demand professions. Each program is designed to integrate hands-on learning, applied research, and industry-relevant skills with the university’s strong liberal arts foundation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group