Beware of fraudulent travel websites this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning on traveling this summer, be aware of fraudsters trying to trick you.

There are many phony travel booking sites out there. It’s been a smaller problem in the past, but has become huge lately.

For example, if you do a Google search for an airline’s website, hotel site or travel website, you’re going to see a lot of phony sites. These sites will either steal your money or they will charge you a lot more to book you at whatever it is you’re trying to book than what it would be at a legitimate site.

When you use Google or another site to search, the initial results came be overwhelmingly fake.

The Federal Trade Commission has several resources on how to recognize and avoid such scams.

