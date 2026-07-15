Beware of scam letters claiming unclaimed life insurance money

, Fla. — Consumers are being warned about a scam involving fake letters that claim recipients are entitled to unclaimed life insurance benefits from someone with the same last name.

While unclaimed property is real and managed through official government agencies, scammers are using this concept to trick people into providing personal information or sending money.

On July 9, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a consumer alert about the scam. According to the FTC, the letters falsely claim that the recipient can share in unclaimed life insurance proceeds from a deceased person. The letters often promise to divide the money among the recipient, charitable organizations, and a law firm.

The FTC says these letters are not from legitimate attorneys and are part of a fraudulent scheme.

If you want to search for legitimate unclaimed property in Florida, visit www.fltreasurehunt.gov. If you have lived in other states, you can search official state unclaimed property programs through www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

If you receive one of these suspicious letters, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

For additional information or assistance, contact the Orange County Consumer Protection Office by email at FraudHelp@ocfl.net.

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