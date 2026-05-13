BEYBLADE X Grand Prix: Florida to host qualifier for Bangkok final

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hasbro and Amazon are bringing BEYBLADE competition back across North America, including a planned qualifier in Florida.

The companies announced the BEYBLADE X Grand Prix, a series of tournaments leading to the BEYBLADE X Grand Prix Final in Bangkok in December.

The North American competition begins July 25 with qualifiers in Canada. The Canada Grand Prix is scheduled for Aug. 29, and the U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled for Sept. 5.

A U.S. qualifier is planned for Florida, though the date and location have not yet been announced.

The competitions will include sessions for ages 8 to 12 and ages 13 and older. The 8-to-12 age group will compete in morning sessions, followed by afternoon sessions for ages 13 and older.

Top competitors will have the opportunity to advance to the Grand Prix Final in Bangkok.

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At each stop, participants can take part in free play, with on-site registration and competitions split by age group.

The Florida event is one of several planned U.S. qualifier locations, along with East Rutherford, New Jersey; Dallas; Orange County, California; and Minneapolis.

Hasbro said players will compete using BEYBLADE X tops and test their customization and strategy skills during the tournament.

More details, including the Florida date, location and official rules, are expected to be updated on Beyblade.com.

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