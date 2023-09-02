Biden will travel to Florida Saturday afternoon to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Idalia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday night, the White House said that President Biden and the First Lady will head to Florida to see firsthand the damage brought by Hurricane Idalia.

President Biden and the First Lady are expected to arrive in Gainesville Saturday afternoon and will take an aerial tour of areas destroyed by Idalia.

They will land in Live Oak, Florida, to meet with local officials for a briefing on recovery efforts.

He will then tour the communities in Live Oak impacted by the storm before delivering remarks to officials and the community.

Senator Rick Scott posted on X Friday evening that he would join President Biden on his visit to Suwannee County.

Tomorrow, I’ll be in Suwannee County with @POTUS to receive a briefing from local officials and meet with families impacted by Hurricane #Idalia. I’ll be urging him to support the immediate passage of my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act - families in Florida and across the… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 2, 2023

An Associated Press report said Governor DeSantis’ office told them the Governor had “no plans” to meet with the President in Florida.

“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement.

