Big Beautiful Bill Act prompts largest investment in U.S. Coast Guard Service’s history

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has received nearly $25 billion in funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, marking the largest investment in the Service’s history.

This historic funding will strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to combat drugs and improve maritime security by enabling the purchase of new vessels and aircraft, and upgrading infrastructure.

“This historic investment marks a new era for the Coast Guard,” said Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday.

The funding will allow the Coast Guard to purchase 17 new icebreakers, 21 cutters, more than 40 helicopters, and six C-130J aircraft. It will also help modernize shore infrastructure and maritime surveillance systems.

Lunday continues, “It reflects the strong support of the American people and empowers us to restore our Service and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Key investment highlights include $4.4 billion allocated for shore infrastructure, training facilities, and homeports, along with $4.3 billion dedicated to Polar Security Cutters to expand U.S. presence in the Arctic.

The package allocates $4.3 billion for nine Offshore Patrol Cutters, $3.5 billion for three Arctic Security Cutters, and $2.3 billion for over 40 MH-60 helicopters. Other allocations include $2.2 billion for maintenance, $1.1 billion for six HC-130J aircraft and simulators and $1 billion for Fast Response Cutters.

The Coast Guard has announced that with this significant funding, it is ready to improve its operational readiness and effectiveness in protecting the country’s maritime interests.

