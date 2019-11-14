Big changes coming to 'extremely dangerous' road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Big changes are coming to a stretch of road people call "extremely dangerous" in Orange County.
The Florida Department of Transportation said modifications are being made to State Road 535 or Apopka Vineland Road due to safety concerns.
In the last five years, there have been more than 1,100 crashes along the road.
Modifications are being made to several intersections to include new crosswalks and lighting.
Drivers will also be restricted to right turns only in some ares.
An FDOT video shows a new restricted crossing U-turn intersection or R-cut, which controls left turns using raised medians and allows pedestrians to cross in the middle.
The proposed changes would happen along State Road 535, between Lake Bryan Beach Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.
Officials expect the project to be completed by September 2020.
