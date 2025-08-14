Bike Walk Central Florida launches educational program to promote safe riding among children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bike Walk Central Florida has launched a new education program to teach children the rules of safe riding, starting with a session at Dover Shores Neighborhood Center.

The program, led by Anna Strasshofer and her team, provided free helmets and taught roughly 80 kids various skills and handling drills. This initiative aims to promote safety among young riders, particularly as more students are using electric bikes and scooters.

“Parents have been extremely receptive. They really want more of this practice and a safe environment for their kids,” said Anna Strasshofer of Bike Walk Central Florida.

Dr. Jenna Wheeler from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital emphasized the importance of helmets, especially with electric bikes and scooters, stating, “Is to protect your brain, the most important part of your body, and the part of your body that we can’t fix, we can’t heal, necessarily, those injuries.”

Before the kids participated in the outdoor activities, they were fitted for helmets, which were provided at no cost.

The program’s first session at Dover Shores Neighborhood Center is just the beginning, as Bike Walk Central Florida plans to expand into schools, starting with Horizon West Middle School.

Anna Strasshofer noted the concerns about speed awareness and the lack of helmet use, which are key areas of focus for the program. “We get a lot of concerns just about speed awareness, not wearing helmets. So those are the areas that we’re focusing on,” she said.

The rise in popularity of electric bikes and scooters has led to an increase in emergency room visits, with injuries ranging from orthopedic injuries to traumatic brain injuries.

Dr. Jenna Wheeler highlighted the critical role helmets play in preventing severe injuries, especially given the higher speeds of electric vehicles compared to traditional pedal bikes.

Anna Strasshofer pointed out that middle schoolers are the hardest group to reach, which is why the program is being integrated into schools. “This isn’t a toy. These are vehicles that are supposed to help you get around,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of reducing risks and increasing safety.

