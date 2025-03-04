Bike Week bringing bigger crowds than ever to Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s day four of Bike Week, and this year has been one of the busiest so far.

Officials estimate about 100,000 more people will attend the event over the next 10 days compared to previous years. Bike Week typically brings about 500,000 people to Daytona Beach and the surrounding areas each year.

All of those motorcycles on the road mean a lot of messaging pushed out by local law enforcement and the Florida Department of Transportation.

There have been a handful of crashes reported already so far and at least three of those have been fatal.

