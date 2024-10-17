Biketoberfest rolls on amid Hurricane Milton’s historic blow

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Despite the destruction and hours of cleanup in Volusia County, Hurricane Milton will not stop Biketoberfest 2024.

According to Daytona Beach, the festivities will go on. For the past week, crews have been cleaning up in Volusia and Flagler counties for hours to prepare for the hundreds of thousands attending the festival.

Officials said the ride will continue along the famous A1A, historic Main Street, or the Scenic Loop after crews cleaned mounds of sand pushed from the beachside.

“Here it is, the day before, where it’s about 98 percent ready, and the bikers will come,” said Johnny Sanchez, Owner of John’s Rock N Ride.

Businesses and participants said nothing has been altered this year around the festival. Bikers are urged to ride with caution, especially in areas still undergoing cleanup after Hurricane Milton.

“The clean up following Hurricane Milton is in full swing, with many accommodations, restaurants, and attractions are ready to welcome guests. With power and Internet restoration underway and water levels receding in many key venues, many local businesses are already up and running, with more opening daily,” said The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The four-day festival is estimated to attract over 100,000 riders to the Daytona area.

“Oh yeah, we’re having it. There’s not a hurricane. There’s nothing that’s going to keep you from coming,” said Janine Lawson, Biketoberfest Participant.

The 32nd annual Biketoberfest will be from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 16 - 19.

