Bill could require Florida drivers to add a second, front-facing license plate

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers may soon need to get a second license plate for the front of their vehicles.

A proposal moving forward in the Florida Senate would require that feature.

It would make Florida the 30th state to require most vehicles to display two tags.

The bill’s sponsor says it’s aimed at reducing hit-and-run drivers.

He wants to address issues related to the cost of the bill before it goes to its next committee.

