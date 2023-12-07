Billion-dollar resort with massive crystal clear lagoon near Disney World announces opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Orlando resort next to Walt Disney World is giving guests a sneak peek as it announces its opening date for next year.

Evermore Orlando Resort, which will open on Jan. 1, 2024, will be the first vacation rental concept in the area.

The resort said this first-of-its-kind community includes the comfort of renting an entire home with luxury resort services.

There will be flats, villas, houses with up to 11 different-sized bedrooms, and two golf courses designed by former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus.

The 20-acre tropical beach complex surrounds the 8-acre Evermore Bay, created by Crystal Lagoon.

According to a news release, the resort will open with over 2,000 bedrooms across 69 houses.

Evermore is also located near Disney Springs, Universal Orlando Resort and Orlando International Airport.

