Biologists say a giant python’s death is a positive sign for Everglades’ ecosystem

FLORIDA EVERGLADES, Fla. — Biologists said an unusual animal death deep in the Florida Everglades led to a positive surprise.

Officials said they found a 13-foot python dead, and they want to know how it happened.

They set up cameras in the area and later filmed what they believe is the culprit, a 25-pound bobcat.

Bobcats are native to Florida and are found throughout the state.

Biologists are calling it a win for the Everglades, which has been inundated by the huge ‘non-native’ snakes.

“I was impressed,” said wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek. “We all tend to like animals that punch above their weight class and so here’s a native animal pushing back against an invasive apex predator.”

This year alone, Conservancy of Southwest Florida biologists have removed around 130 invasive pythons.

Florida’s annual Python Hunt Challenge kicks off in July, and registration is now open.

