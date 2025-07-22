Blaise Ingoglia sworn in as Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Blaise Ingoglia was officially sworn in today as Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer, making him the fifth person to serve in this role in the state’s history.

Ingoglia, a former state senator and Republican from Hernando County, takes over the role from Jimmy Patronis, who was elected to Congress in April.

Ingoglia’s appointment signifies a new phase in Florida’s financial leadership as he assumes the role formerly held by Patronis.

