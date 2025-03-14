‘Blood Moon’ appears overnight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — People up very early Friday were treated to a special sight.

A full “Bool Moon” lunar eclipse started just after 1 a.m. in Central Florida.

It was the first one visible across the U.S. in nearly three years.

The striking red color appears when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

The next lunar eclipse visible in Central Florida won’t be until 2029.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group