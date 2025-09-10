Blood pressure monitoring kits available at Brevard County libraries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County library patrons can now check out self-monitoring blood pressure kits.

Residents can check out blood pressure monitoring kits from select library branches for free with their library cards.

Each kit contains a blood pressure monitor, an arm cuff, an informational packet and tracking log.

They are available to check out for up to three weeks. They are available at the following locations:

Titusville Public Library

Eau Gallie Public Library

Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library

Mims/Scottsmoor Public Library

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Public Library

Melbourne Public Library

Franklin DeGroodt Memorial Library

South Mainland Public Library

Cape Canaveral Public Library

Satellite Beach Public Library

Port St. John Public Library

This program is through a partnership with the American Heart Association.

