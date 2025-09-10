Local

Blood pressure monitoring kits available at Brevard County libraries

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County library patrons can now check out self-monitoring blood pressure kits.

Residents can check out blood pressure monitoring kits from select library branches for free with their library cards.

Each kit contains a blood pressure monitor, an arm cuff, an informational packet and tracking log.

They are available to check out for up to three weeks. They are available at the following locations:

  • Titusville Public Library
  • Eau Gallie Public Library
  • Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library
  • Mims/Scottsmoor Public Library
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Public Library
  • Melbourne Public Library
  • Franklin DeGroodt Memorial Library
  • South Mainland Public Library
  • Cape Canaveral Public Library
  • Satellite Beach Public Library
  • Port St. John Public Library

This program is through a partnership with the American Heart Association.

