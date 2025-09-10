Blood pressure monitoring kits available at Brevard County libraries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County library patrons can now check out self-monitoring blood pressure kits.
Residents can check out blood pressure monitoring kits from select library branches for free with their library cards.
Each kit contains a blood pressure monitor, an arm cuff, an informational packet and tracking log.
They are available to check out for up to three weeks. They are available at the following locations:
- Titusville Public Library
- Eau Gallie Public Library
- Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library
- Mims/Scottsmoor Public Library
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Public Library
- Melbourne Public Library
- Franklin DeGroodt Memorial Library
- South Mainland Public Library
- Cape Canaveral Public Library
- Satellite Beach Public Library
- Port St. John Public Library
This program is through a partnership with the American Heart Association.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group