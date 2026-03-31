Blue Bell’s Brookie À La Mode ice cream combines brownie and cookie flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Bell Creameries introduces its newest ice cream flavor, Brookie À La Mode, now available in stores.

This delightful treat combines the rich flavors of brownie and chocolate chip cookie into one irresistible dessert that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

The delicious flavor combines a smooth brown sugar ice cream base with hearty brownie chunks and delightful chocolate chip cookie pieces.

You can enjoy it now in both half-gallon and pint sizes, but hurry—it’s available for a limited time only.

Blue Bell Ice Cream complements a brookie perfectly. Alongside the brookie flavor, the company also launched Honey Vanilla ice cream this month.

This flavor is available in pint sizes while supplies last.

The company currently produces more than 40 flavors, as well as various frozen snacks and health-claim products. Production is handled at three primary facilities. These are located in Brenham, Texas; Broken Arrow, Okla.; and Sylacauga, Ala.

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