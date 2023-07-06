Board votes down proposed Hindu temple in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders have voted down plans to build a new 45,000-square-foot Hindu temple in a local neighborhood.

People living in Gotha received the decision they were hoping for after raising concerns about a proposed temple on the land. The Orange County Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously declined the 45,000-square-foot site plans.

READ: Powerball: Three $1 million Powerball ticket, but the jackpot will rise to $590M

The board said the main reason for its decision is the proposed temple is too large for that proposed area.

“We wish as a congregation that things would have gone in our favor, but we have to also understand the community and the voice of the community,” temple spokesperson Jamin Brahmbhatt said.

READ: Altamonte Springs to launch autonomous vehicle shuttle program

The building would have been located right in the middle of a current nursery and another religious building.

People with the temple said their current one is outdated and requires a lot of maintenance. They have 10 days to challenge the decision and take it to commissioners.

READ: Let’s go party: Barbie Dreamhouse-themed merch truck stops in Orlando

Drone 9 aerial view of damage at Parkway at Hunters Creek apartments (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group