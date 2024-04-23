Bodies found in Osceola County confirmed as missing couple

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators confirmed Tuesday that two bodies discovered in Osceola County are a couple that was reported missing.

Officials with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said the remains of Lance Cpl. Nicolas Alvarez and Claudia Alvarez were found over the weekend.

According to the family, the couple has not been seen since April 7.

Pena’s brother told Channel 9 that Alvarez was in town visiting from New Mexico, where he works. Alvarez was supposed to return the day after the pair disappeared.

Investigators found Claudia Alvarez’s vehicle at a construction site in Osceola County and two remains in the woods.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information on the couple’s death and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

