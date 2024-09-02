Body of missing kayaker, 18, recovered from lake in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The search for a missing man in Polk County ended tragically Monday morning.

Sheriff Grady Judd announced that Marine Unit deputies recovered the body of Aaron Tillman from Lake McLeod.

Tillman, 18, disappeared into the lake around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the teen and a woman, 19, had been kayaking about 150 yards offshore at the time.

The woman told deputies that she jumped into the water for a swim, and when she resurfaced, she saw Tillman in the lake struggling to stay above water.

Despite her efforts and those of a nearby witness who went into the lake to help, Tillman disappeared in the water, PCSO said.

Detectives said the woman was not sure if Tillman entered the lake on purpose or fell in.

Neither kayaker was wearing a personal floatation device, investigators said.

Tillman’s family members told deputies that he could not swim and had never been on a kayak before.

Officials said Tillman, who lived in Eagle Lake, was a student at Ambassadors Christian Academy of Winter Haven.

He was a member of the school’s football and wrestling teams.

Judd said shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, deputies pulled Tillman’s body from an area of the lake about 13-feet deep.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the search.

Judd asked of the community, “Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

“After searching throughout the night, Marine Unit deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office located Aaron Tillman, deceased, at about 5:12 this morning, in an area of Lake McLeod that was about 13-feet deep. Please continue to keep his family and friends in… https://t.co/N72SORJjbB — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) September 2, 2024

