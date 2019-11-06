Body of man who ran from police found in Altamonte Springs pond 2 days later

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The body of a man who fled from police Monday evening was discovered in a retention pond Wednesday morning, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.
Police said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified them at about 10:30 p.m. Monday that someone was driving a stolen vehicle toward the city.
Investigators said officers in unmarked vehicles saw the stolen vehicle being driven away from the Boca Vista apartments on North State Road 434 near West State Road 436 and followed it to a nearby Wawa gas station.
Police said the officers tried to talk to the driver and his passenger, but the driver ran into a retention pond in a fenced area on Calabria Drive to evade the officers, who were chasing him.
Investigators said one of the officers went into the water to try to get to the man, but he was unable to reach him.
They said the man struggled to remain afloat and the officer lost sight of him.
A Seminole County Fire Rescue diver tried to find the man but was unable to because the water was murky.
Divers continued to search the pond Tuesday and eventually found the man's body shortly after 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said they are still trying to identify the man.
