Boil water notice issued for Dunnellon residents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Some Marion County residents are being asked to boil their tap water before using it.

Officials issued a precautionary boil water notice on Thursday for City of Dunnellon and Rainbow Springs water systems customers.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority said the system experienced little or no water pressure because of pump issues at its treatment plants.

The notice affects about 2600 customers.

Health officials advised customers to boil all water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute to eliminate any possible bacteria and viruses.

Residents and businesses may also choose to use bottled water as an alternative to tap water.

The precautionary boil water notice will stay in place until repairs can be made and tests show the water is safe to drink.

FGUA estimates that could take two to three days.

