WATCH: Deputies use PIT maneuver to stop suspected drunk driver on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said they were forced to use a PIT maneuver on a drunk driver.

Deputies said the incident happened after they received several 911 calls about a driver weaving in and out of traffic.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a dash camera video showing deputies attempting to stop the driver.

Read: Man driving pickup in Marion bus crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter

Deputies said they encountered the driver, Cody Vetter, on Interstate 75, but he kept going.

They were finally able to force the truck to stop on an off-ramp at Highway 326.

Read: ‘Justice served’: Orlando man who fled country to avoid trial for DUI crash found guilty years later

Vetter was so intoxicated he struggled to understand why he was being arrested, according to a report.

Deputies said Vetter’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

See: Troopers hurt in crash while stopping suspected drunk driver on I-95

The report says he told investigators he thought he was on I-75 South headed to Gainesville but was actually in Ocala.

Vetter is facing charges of fleeing and driving under the influence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group