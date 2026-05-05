Boil water notice issued for Longwood residents after water main break

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for affected areas following a water main break at Bearss Circle.

According to the City of Longwood, the break was caused by third-party utility work by WOW and their subcontractors during fiber installation.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice for at least one minute at a rolling boil as a safety precaution.

The notice will remain in effect until water quality testing confirms the system is safe. Officials say updates will be provided as they become available.

The city says it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to restore normal service and ensure water safety.

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