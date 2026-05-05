Local

Boil water notice issued for Longwood residents after water main break

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Russian Gas Supplies Through Ukraine Turned Off MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration water comes to the boil on a gas stove on January 8. 2009, in Milan, Italy. On New Year's Day Russia cut the supply of gas to Ukraine who in turn closed the last of four transit lines for Russian gas into the European Union. Russian gas monopolist Gazprom accused the Ukraine of stealing the gas intended for the export for is on purposes. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for affected areas following a water main break at Bearss Circle.

According to the City of Longwood, the break was caused by third-party utility work by WOW and their subcontractors during fiber installation.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice for at least one minute at a rolling boil as a safety precaution.

The notice will remain in effect until water quality testing confirms the system is safe. Officials say updates will be provided as they become available.

The city says it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to restore normal service and ensure water safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read