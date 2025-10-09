Boil water notice issued in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The city of Ocala has issued a boil water notice for customers at Pointe Grand at Heath Brook.

This is because a contractor damaged a water main, and the drinking water may be contaminated, the city said.

may cause contamination of drinking water.

The city’s Water Resources Department advises boiling water vigorously for one minute then letting it cool before use, or use bottled water.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Customers will be notified when water conditions have returned to drinking water standards.

