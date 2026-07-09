Boil water notice issued for Orange City residents

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for customers in a portion of Orange City following a water main break.

According to Volusia County authorities, a private underground contractor struck and damaged a water main while working near the intersection of South Volusia Avenue and West Holly Drive.

Customers in the affected area should boil water for drinking, cooking, and other uses. The county is also advising customers to discard any ice made by automatic ice makers.

The county is conducting bacteriological testing to confirm the safety of the water.

Visit www.volusia.gov/wateralert for updates.

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