Bomb threat sparks second lockdown at St. Cloud High School this week

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — For the second time this week, a bomb threat has been placed against St. Cloud High School.

School officials posted on social media that an email threat was received early Thursday morning.

Nate Fancher, St. Cloud High School’s principal, released a statement saying law enforcement is conducting a search of the campus.

A phoned-in threat on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at St. Cloud High School and two other nearby schools.

The threat was later called unfounded.

Officials said arrival for students and staff will be delayed until the campus has been cleared by law enforcement.

