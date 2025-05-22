Bonjour Orlando: Air France launches nonstop flights between Paris and Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major international airline is giving travelers a new way to visit Central Florida.

Air France has officially launched nonstop flights between Orlando (MCO) and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

The first fight landed Wednesday night at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C.

Orlando airport leaders welcomed the debut flight from “The City of Lights” with a grand celebration and a big welcome to “The City Beautiful.”

Air France says it will fly this route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

More information on the new flights can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group