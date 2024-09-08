Boxi Park looks to add more beach volleyball courts in latest permit

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Tavistock Development Company will ask the City of Orlando to renew a Temporary Use Permit for Boxi Park Expansion.

According to documents filed with the City of Orlando, Tavistock is asking the city to extend the temporary use permit for Boxi Park, allow them to expand a little more than a half acre for four additional beach volleyball courts, and relocate the existing dog park.

If approved, Boxi Park will have six volleyball courts and allow the development of an enhanced dog park, a new shaded seating area, and expanded and upgraded restrooms.

