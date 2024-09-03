SeaWorld offers free admission to Florida teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teachers in Florida have an opportunity to enjoy unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando for the next year.

The park is offering free SeaWorld Teacher Cards to all active and certified K-12 educators, providing unlimited admission through September 4, 2025.

Registration for the card is available online only through GovX here.

The GovX site requires a valid Department of Education number. Florida teachers who don’t know their DOE number can find it here.

Once verified, you’ll need to visit SeaWorld’s website and complete the normal ticketing process, after which your tickets will be emailed to you.

Private school teachers can acquire the card by bringing a letter on official letterhead from their principal to the front gate stating that they are a teacher, along with a Florida picture ID and paystub. SeaWorld staff at the gate will then verify their eligibility and provide them with their Florida Teacher Card.

Preschool teachers, daycare teachers, home-school teachers, and college professors are also eligible for the offer, as long as they hold a current certification from the state of Florida, an active Department of Education number as a K-12 teacher, and are employed by a public primary or secondary school in an eligible role.

Florid teacher Card holders are also eligible for discounted guest tickets and reduced admission to Aquatica Orlando.

For more information on the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card, click here.

