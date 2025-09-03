Boy, 8, bitten several times by shark while swimming with his father in Florida

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Deputies in the Florida Keys have released new details about a horrific shark attack that severely injured a child.

An eight-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while spearfishing with his father on Labor Day.

Deputies said the shark bit the boy several times and his severe injuries required him to be airlifted by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Miami.

The boy is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A frantic 9-1-1 call captured the situation’s urgency, with the caller stating they were on a boat when the attack happened.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the incident.

