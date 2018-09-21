  • Boyfriend arrested in connection with toddler's 'torture case' death in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A second arrest was made Friday in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin, Orlando police said.

     

    Johnathan Pursglove, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, police said.

     

    Jayce’s mother, Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested earlier this month on the same charges.

     

    Police said Jayce’s death could be considered a “torture case.”

     

    An arrest report said that Jayce was malnourished and bruised when police found his body in a home on Bethune Drive in July. They also found fist-sized holes in the bedroom wall, the report said.

     

    The arrest report shows that Toth found Jayce unresponsive when she came home from work. Her boyfriend, Pursglove, was at the home with the child.

     

    Jayce’s death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death was peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the abdomen. The certificate also listed "blunt force trauma to the abdomen."

     

    Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested last week on charges of killing her son, Jayce Martin, police said.
    Orlando Police Department
    Jayce Martin
