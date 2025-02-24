Breeze Airways adds new route here, grows 2 more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A budget airline is adding another flight in Orlando.

Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Breeze Airways on June 6 will add a flight from Orlando International Airport to Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina twice a week.

The move comes as the airline will also boost service from Orlando to Portland, Maine and Lancaster, Pennsylvania to four times a week for the summer in June.

