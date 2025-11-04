Breeze Airways launches nonstop service from Orlando to Pensacola

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced it will launch a new nonstop service from Orlando to Pensacola.

The airlines said the new flight will start on March 1, 2026, with fares beginning at $59 one way.

The new service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, expanding Breeze’s network of direct flights from underserved markets.

Breeze Airways’ new route from Orlando to Pensacola is part of its rapidly expanding footprint, which includes both nonstop and one-stop, no-change-of-plane ‘BreezeThru’ flights.

This service model allows passengers to travel conveniently without needing to deplane or switch gates during stops.

The airline’s fleet consists of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

