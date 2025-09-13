Breezy, cooler Saturday with mixed clouds, sunshine, and coastal showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a beautiful start to the weekend here in Central Florida.

Slightly cooler and drier for most with AM temps in the 60s and low 70s.

Later today, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with breezy NE winds again.

These winds will deliver some fast-moving showers to our coastline throughout the day, with a few pockets of rain moving inland.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal today, with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

