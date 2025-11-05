Brevard Army vet flooded out of home calls stormwater management inadequate

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man facing months in an AirBnB while workers repair his flood-damaged home said the flooding would’ve been prevented if the ditch next to his house had been built and maintained properly.

The lines on Bo Borregard’s home showed the 18-inches of water that trashed his cabinets and drywall, totaled his car and damaged his most prized possessions, including his Army discharge papers.

Borregard said he keeps his back door sandbagged and – had the region not been caught off guard by the 14 inches of rain that fell last month – he would have been fine.

However, he said the water that came into his house flowed from the neighborhood behind his. A private pond was built to retain the runoff and a ditch is supposed to send any overflow past his house and underneath his street.

Borregard’s pictures from after the flood show the ditch filled with overgrown plants and said the pipe under his road is too small.

“This is ground zero right there for water just filling up,” he said.

The city’s mayor agreed there was an issue around Borregard’s home, but said the city needed to purchase the ditch and the pond in order to work on it.

Borregard, who has flood insurance, said the lack of action was frustrating.

“It’s like, you know, what do you do?” he asked. “We had stuff in totes. What happened this time? Totes floated and they flipped over… I’ve never seen anything like it inside the house.”

