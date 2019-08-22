Brevard County family wants justice after their son was shot, killed in Mims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a Brevard County man who was shot to death in the middle of a neighborhood wants justice.
Dontavus Lewis was shot on Main Street in Mims back in April. So far, no arrests have been made.
“That's all we want is arrest. No retaliation. We don't believe in revenge, not our family,” said Terry Lewis, Dontavus' father.
Videos leading up to the shooting, including the sound of gunfire were posted on social media.
In one video, the victim was seen on the ground and two men were seen walking away carrying guns.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen a handful of videos, even though the shots are heard, they don’t show someone actually firing the gun.
The Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to work the case to try to get enough evidence to mark arrests.
Investigators sent some physical evidence to be tested and they are trying to enhance the videos.
The Sheriff's Office still wants to hear from people who haven’t come forward about what they saw that day.
